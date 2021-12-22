STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government weakening aided schools: Chandrababu Naidu

The Government was undermining the aided institutions which were started with a service motto, Naidu alleged.

Published: 22nd December 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu chaired a party meeting on July 19, 2021.

TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRC government of weakening the schools, colleges and hospitals established by Christian missionaries.

Missionaries have established colleges, schools and hospitals for rendering service to the people. The Government was undermining the aided institutions which were started with a service motto, he alleged.

Participating in the Christmas celebrations organised by the TDP on Tuesday, Naidu said that while Christianity preaches everybody to love even their enemies, leaders of the YSRC were not even forgiving their own party leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh aided schools Andhra Pradesh government
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp