Government weakening aided schools: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRC government of weakening the schools, colleges and hospitals established by Christian missionaries.

Missionaries have established colleges, schools and hospitals for rendering service to the people. The Government was undermining the aided institutions which were started with a service motto, he alleged.

Participating in the Christmas celebrations organised by the TDP on Tuesday, Naidu said that while Christianity preaches everybody to love even their enemies, leaders of the YSRC were not even forgiving their own party leaders.