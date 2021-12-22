ZyCoV-D vax  gets nod to use among 12 plus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ZyCoV-D vaccine has received approval for ‘restricted use in emergency setting’ by the National Regulator, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), for the age group of 12 years and above. It will be administered using a needle-free applicator that ensures intradermal vaccine delivery, Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha. Se was replying to a question raised by Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

Reddy raised the question, whether it is a fact that Zydus Cadila agreed to reduce its COVID-19 vaccine price to Rs 265 per dose after negotiation by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The government of India through M/s HLL Lifecare Limited procurement agency has placed order for procurement of ZyCoV-D vaccine from M/s Zydus Cadila at Rs 358 per dose (Rs 265 vaccine price per dose + Rs 93 cost of disposable and needle free applicator), the minister said. This will increase the number of vaccines available in the national Covid-19 vaccination programme.