STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Programme launched in schools

Entrepreneurial Mindset has emerged as a subject of immense potential that could transform aspiring individuals from being job seekers to job creators. 

Published: 23rd December 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a big boost to over 40,000 students when they complete their school education, the State government has launched an ambitious Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program (EMDP) across the State. 

The programme will strengthen the current education stream of class IX students in over 300 schools with a comprehensive Enterprise Mindset Curriculum (EMC) designed to instill 21st century skills required for them to thrive as entrepreneurs.

The programme will be implemented by Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) in partnership with Samagra Shiksha & SCERT (State Council for Education Research and Training)-AP and has been conceptualised and designed by an alliance of non-profit organisations including GAME, Udhayam Learning Foundation, Aflatoun International, Reap Benefit and MakerGhat. 

Entrepreneurial Mindset has emerged as a subject of immense potential that could transform aspiring individuals from being job seekers to job creators. 

With an overall downward trend in employment and an ever increasing number of youth entering the workforce each year, entrepreneurship is a big lever for job creation and economic growth. EMDP also activates life skills like creativity, problem solving, critical thinking and leadership, all of which can contribute to significant growth opportunities for future generations. 

Andhra Pradesh government is one of the early adopters of  entrepreneurial mindset as the need of the hour.  “The programme  was launched as a government initiative by Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on July 20, 2021. It was rolled out in 30 schools and reached 1,000 students in phase I (Online Entrepreneurship Program). Encouraged by  the results of Phase-I, the government has given a green signal for Phase-II with a more ambitious target of 300+ schools and reaching 40,000+ students belonging to the 9th grade”, said Budithi Rajsekhar, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of School Education.

“GAME  in alliance with Samagra Shiksha & SCERT- AP has started the work on the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program-Phase 2 (EMDP) where 377 School students get to use a hands-on problem solving approach and build on several 21st-Century skills designed to equip them with the skills and mindset to create value.  They will build the learning muscle to think independently and innovatively. We hope that this will help to build  capabilities that will make entrepreneurship aspirational and a top career choice for the youth,” said Mekin Maheshwari, Co-Founder,  GAME and Founder Udhyam Learning Foundation. 

Currently 13 districts have been covered, 429 teachers trained and it is envisaged  that 35000+ students will experience the joy of being entrepreneurial and hone their skills to become the next generation of job creators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program EMDP
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp