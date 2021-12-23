Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Programme launched in schools

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a big boost to over 40,000 students when they complete their school education, the State government has launched an ambitious Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program (EMDP) across the State.

The programme will strengthen the current education stream of class IX students in over 300 schools with a comprehensive Enterprise Mindset Curriculum (EMC) designed to instill 21st century skills required for them to thrive as entrepreneurs.

The programme will be implemented by Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) in partnership with Samagra Shiksha & SCERT (State Council for Education Research and Training)-AP and has been conceptualised and designed by an alliance of non-profit organisations including GAME, Udhayam Learning Foundation, Aflatoun International, Reap Benefit and MakerGhat.

Entrepreneurial Mindset has emerged as a subject of immense potential that could transform aspiring individuals from being job seekers to job creators.

With an overall downward trend in employment and an ever increasing number of youth entering the workforce each year, entrepreneurship is a big lever for job creation and economic growth. EMDP also activates life skills like creativity, problem solving, critical thinking and leadership, all of which can contribute to significant growth opportunities for future generations.

Andhra Pradesh government is one of the early adopters of entrepreneurial mindset as the need of the hour. “The programme was launched as a government initiative by Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on July 20, 2021. It was rolled out in 30 schools and reached 1,000 students in phase I (Online Entrepreneurship Program). Encouraged by the results of Phase-I, the government has given a green signal for Phase-II with a more ambitious target of 300+ schools and reaching 40,000+ students belonging to the 9th grade”, said Budithi Rajsekhar, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of School Education.

“GAME in alliance with Samagra Shiksha & SCERT- AP has started the work on the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program-Phase 2 (EMDP) where 377 School students get to use a hands-on problem solving approach and build on several 21st-Century skills designed to equip them with the skills and mindset to create value. They will build the learning muscle to think independently and innovatively. We hope that this will help to build capabilities that will make entrepreneurship aspirational and a top career choice for the youth,” said Mekin Maheshwari, Co-Founder, GAME and Founder Udhyam Learning Foundation.

Currently 13 districts have been covered, 429 teachers trained and it is envisaged that 35000+ students will experience the joy of being entrepreneurial and hone their skills to become the next generation of job creators.