TDP man suffered electric shock not set afire: Police

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: During preliminary investigation into the attack on TDP activist Venkata Narayana at Kopparru village in Yedlapadu mandal, the police found that the burn injuries he suffered were due to an electric shock and not from fire.

It had been reported on Tuesday that he was allegedly attacked by five unknown persons while he was heading back to his village and set afire. The TDP leaders alleged that local YSRC leaders were behind the attack.

Narasaraopet Rural DSP Vijaya Bhaskar said the police have reacted quickly and under the instructions of Rural SP Vishal Gunni, a complaint has been filed and investigation was taken up immediately. During the probe, police identified that the injured is a petty thief and that four cases have been filed against him for stealing copper from current wires.

However, the DSP added that they will investigate the case in a transparent manner and further assured that necessary action will be taken.

TDP district leaders including Tenali Sravan Kumar, Nakka Anand Babu and others visited the injured Venkata Narayana at the GGH here on Wednesday and assured him that they won’t rest until the responsible people were punished as per law.