Ashok Gajapathi booked for ‘creating ruckus’ at Ramatheertham

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The Nellimarla police on Thursday registered cases against MANSAS chairman, hereditary trustee of the Ramatheertham temple and senior TDP leader Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju for creating a flutter by trying to remove the plaque of the foundation stone of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Bodikonda hill in Ramatheertham on Wednesday.

After receiving a complaint from executive officer of Ramatheertham temple DVV Prasad, Nellimarla police registered a case against Ashok Gajapathi Raju and a few other TDP leaders. Ashok was reportedly charged under IPC Sections 353, 427 for obstructing the public servants from delivering their duties and creating nuisance and trying to damage public property.

The TDP, BJP, Janasena and several Hindu organisations condemned the “false cases” registered against Raju. Speaking to the media, Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that ministers and endowments officials did not follow the Hindu rituals and customs during Wednesday’s foundation stone laying ceremony.

“They didn’t even remove unnecessary stones at the foundation stone site. They removed footwear only after I questioned. Temple officials have stopped the puja for some time for the minister, who came late. After I came to know about all the things, I felt unhappy and questioned the officials. However, they accused me of creating nuisance and registered false cases against me. I will not be afraid of such cases.

The government is targeting me. I am fighting to protect Hindu religion,” the former Union minister said.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana slammed the allegations made by Raju and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

“We have honoured the hereditary trusty and followed the protocol as per the temple rituals and customs during Wednesday’s ceremony. We don’t have any necessity to target Raju. He failed to continue the dignity of Vizianagaram Maharaja by creating nuisance and abusing the officials as well as the government during the foundation stone laying ceremony.”

“Temple officials have written his name on the plaque as per protocol. However, Naidu is politicising the incident,” the minister said and demanded an apology from Naidu and Raju for creating an “unnecessary controversy”.