Proposed retail power tariff for 2022-2023 creates confusion

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The proposed retail supply tariff by Discoms for the financial year 2022-23 has created confusion among people and there are apprehensions about the possible hike in power tariff.

Discoms maintain that the proposed tariff will not be a burden for the poor. However, there was no explanation as to why the proposals have been split into two groups — one from April 1 to July 31, 2022 and second from August 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

Three Discoms — APEPDCL, APSPDCL, APCPDCL — have proposed to restructure the existing domestic consumer categories from August 2022. At present, there are three categories — Group A: Consumption from 0-75 units during the billing month (0-50 units; 51-75 units), Group B: Consumption of power more than 75 units and less than 225 units during the billing month (0-100 units; 101-200 units; 201-225 units), and Group C: Consumption above 225 units in a billing month (0-50 units; 51-100 units; 101-200 units; 201-300 units; 301 to 400 units, 401 to 500 units and above 500 units.)

It has been restructured by merging B and C groups and new power tariffs for the same have been fixed, applicable from August 1 next year. Further in Group 1, sub-classes have also been changed.

The restructure categories will be Group A: consumption from 0-75 units during the billing month (0-30 units; 31-75 units), Group B: consumption of power more than 75 units during the billing month (0-100 units; 101-200 units; 201-300 and above 300 units)

As per the proposals from April 1 to July 31, 2022, unit cost will be Rs 1.45 for those consuming less than 50 units, Rs 2.60 per unit for those consuming between 51 to 75. Once the consumption crosses 75 units, the consumer will be categorised in Group B and the tariff would be Rs 2.60 per unit for power consumed between 0 and100 units, Rs 3.60 per unit for power consumed between 101 and 200 units, Rs 6.90 per unit for power consumed between 201 and 225 units.

If the power consumption is more than 225 units in a billing month, the consumer is categorised into Group C and the tariff will be Rs 2.65 per unit for the first 50 units consumed, Rs 3.35 per unit for 51 to 100 units, Rs 5.40 per unit for 101 to 200 units, Rs 7.10 per unit for 201-300 units, Rs 7.95 per unit for 301 to 400, Rs 8:50 per unit for 401 to 500 units and Rs 9.95 per unit for above 500 units.

As per the proposed tariff for August 1 2022 to March 31, 2023, unit cost will be Rs 1.45 for those consuming less than 30 units, Rs 2.80 per unit for those consuming between 31 to 75.

Once the consumption crosses 75 units, the consumer will be categorised in Group B and the tariff would be Rs 4 per unit for power consumed between 0 and100 units, Rs 5 per unit for power consumed between 101 and 200 units, Rs 7 per unit for power consumed between 201 and 300 units, and Rs 7.50 per unit for power consumed above 300 units.

Experts told TNIE that going by the proposed tariff from August 2022, the additional burden is expected to be around Rs 100 crore per month.

“No official is explaining the rationale behind the proposed two types of tariff for the next fiscal. There is one type of tariff in categorisation in the first four months and another tariff and categorisation for the subsequent eight months. Further, what is the rationale behind changing the sub-category from 0-50 units to 0-30 units in Group A. How many consumers are there in the 0-30 units category,” questioned CPM leader Ch Babu Rao.

Energy department officials said not much burden has been put on the consumer and there would only be a 20 paise increase in tariff for 51-75 units. But they are tight-lipped about the proposed power tariff from August 2022.

Energy department officials say that it is only a proposal and the final call will be taken by the APERC after considering the objections from the consumers. Further, they claim Andhra Pradesh is very less compared to power charges in other states and national average.