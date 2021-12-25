Ashok Gajapathi urges HC to quash case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Union minister and senior TDP leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Friday filed a petition in the High Court requesting the court to quash the cases registered against him by Nellimarla police in Vizianagaram and issue interim orders staying arrest and other proceedings against him.

Senior advocate Aswin Kumar, appearing for Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who is MANSAS Trust chairman, requested the judge Justice D Ramesh to conduct an emergency hearing on the petition. However, the judge said the case will be listed for hearing on Monday.

In other development, the HC on Friday issued notices to Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (GAD), and Principal Secretary (Youth Affairs, Culture and Tourism), while responding to a PIL requesting the HC to direct the government to conduct all official communication in all Telugu.