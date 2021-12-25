Crackdown on theatres continues across State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the raids on cinemas in many parts of the State continued, several theatre managements are downing the shutters claiming that the ticket prices fixed by the government are not viable.

In Visakhapatnam, district collector A Mallikharjuna inspected the facilities in Jagadamba and Melody theatres. He interacted with the audience and elicited their opinions on the online ticketing system.

After coming to know that additional charges were being collected for 3D glass, the collector issued notices to the Jagadamba theatre.

The Prakasam district administration issued notices to 28 cinemas which were found to be running without obtaining the B-form licence and valid renewal licence. They were given a week’s time to produce the newly-availed licences before the officials.

Asserting that the government is taking all measures that will benefit the film-goers, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav said the government move is worrying the Tollywood ‘heroes’ because their remuneration will come down if the ticket prices are slashed. “Out of the entire budget of a film, 80 per cent goes towards the remuneration of hero. Only 20-30 per cent of the film budget is spent on its making. If ticket prices are reduced, then remuneration of the heroes will also come down,” he added.

Recalling that he himself sold his motorcycle to erect cutouts for Pawan Kalyan’s movie in the past, he said, “I lost time, money and energy like any other fan does. If they (fans) want to spend more on movie tickets, it’s their wish and no one can help them. However, they will realise one day that this is all just a waste of time, money and energy.”

Seeking to know how much Pawan Kalyan charges for a movie, he questioned why does not the film star reduce his remuneration. If he does so, the film production cost will come down, he observed.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, actor Siddharth suggested that the ministers who speak of reducing the cost of cinema, reduce their luxuries.

“Why not regulate land prices? Let the poor who deserve to live in prime localities with their fellow citizens get standardised rate land in their cities? Who owns most of the land in India? I wonder” (sic)

AP Film Development Corporation former chairman Ambika Krishna said there is a conflict between the government and theatre managements after the government fixed prices of movie tickets and closed the theatres sans fire and B form licences. He added that 55 odd theatres have closed voluntarily.