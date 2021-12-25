STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mercury plummets to 5.40C in Vizag’s Araku Valley

The State is witnessing one of its coldest winters as the minimum temperatures are dropping by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal.

Published: 25th December 2021

Fog envelops Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam district on Friday I G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State is witnessing one of its coldest winters as the minimum temperatures are dropping by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal. With the mercury plummeting to 5.4 degrees Celsius, Araku Valley in Visakhapatnam district recorded the lowest temperature in the State in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday. People in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari, and in the higher altitudes in Chittoor and Anantapur districts also witnessed a drop in the minimum temperatures.

According to AP Real Time Weather Dashboard hosted by the State’s planning department, Visakhapatnam reported the lowest of 5.40C, followed by 9.30C in East Godavari, 100C in Anantapur, 10.30C in Chittoor, 10.9 0C in Vizianagaram, 11.6 0C in Kadapa and Kurnool, 11.7 0C in Srikakulam, 12.20C in Prasakam, 130C in Krishna, 13.20C in Guntur and 14.80C in Nellore. Hukumpet in Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest of 10.290C from 8:30 am to 10 pm on Friday. 

On the other hand, the IMD report said the minimum temperature fell below normal (-5.0 0C or less) at one or two places in the coastal AP.  The temperature was appreciably below normal (-3.10C to -5.00C) at one or two places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema; below normal (-1.60C to -3.00C ) at many places in Rayalaseema and one or two places in Coastal AP and were normal (-1.50C to 1.50C ) at most places in  the coastal AP and at one or two places in Rayalaseema.

