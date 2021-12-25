STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State logs 94 new cases, 139 recoveries, 2 deaths 

The number of new Covid-19 infections yet again came below 100.

Published: 25th December 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of new Covid-19 infections yet again came below 100. The State logged 94 new cases from 29,801 samples in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, taking the tally to 20,76,306
According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, only three districts have reported fresh infections in double-digit. Chittoor reported the highest of 15 followed by 12 in Guntur and 11 in West Godavari districts. Kurnool district did not report a single case. 

As many as 139 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 20,60,539. The State also reported two fatalities — one each in Krishna and West Godavari districts. The State’ toll reached 14,488 on Friday. The State’s active caseload further came down to 1,279. Chittoor has the highest of 266 active cases, while Kurnool has the lowest of three. 

No permission to any Omicron ‘drug’: AYUSH

AYUSH commissioner V Ramulu on Friday clarified that the Governor has not recognised or issued permission to any Omicron ‘medicine’. In a press statement on Friday, he said the clarification is being issued in view of some reports that a few people are claiming to provide Ayurvedic medicine that can treat Omicron. He said the AYUSH department was not consulted by any individual or institution for free distribution or sale of any type of such Ayurveda medicine till date. He further said only AYUSH-64 drug is being used for Covid-19 patients and Arsenic Album 30C is a Homeopathic medicine. However, any drug should be taken only as per the prescription. 

