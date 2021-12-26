STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curtains for South Asia's largest screen as Andhra Pradesh's V Epiq Cinema shuts down

V Epiq Cinema in Sullurpeta

V Epiq Cinema in Sullurpeta (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Expressing their inability to run cinemas with the new guidelines of the State government, managements have been voluntarily closing their establishments across the State. 

As a result of the reduction in the movie ticket prices, owners of V Epiq Cinema, which is said to have the largest multiplex screen in South Asia in Sullurpeta, Nellore downed the shutters on Saturday disappointing film buffs who had to return as a 'no show' board was hanging outside the complex. 

The multiplex is equipped with a 106-feet-wide long screen and has a total seating capacity of 676. It also has two small screens, each of which has 140 seats. The multiplex is also equipped with Dolby Atmos advanced 3D surround system.

Built by UV Creations, it is located at Pindipalem, which is close to Chennai and has many special economic zones including Sri City. P Raja Reddy, the theatre manager, said they have availed B-form licence and charge Rs 200 and Rs 100 towards tickets from the audience. "If we are to follow the guidelines under GO 35, we cannot run shows at the reduced prices. So the management asked us to close the theatre temporarily," Raja Reddy added.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders accused the YSR Congress government of trying to control the film industry with threats. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said several industries had already shut shop in the State because of the attitude of the government. 

MLC PVN Madhav found fault with the government for targeting the industry in the name of raids. "The industry already suffered severe loss because of COVID, and it is unfair on part of the government to go vindictive against it," he said.

