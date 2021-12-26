STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-PM Vajpayee was a fearless leader, great orator: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Governor Harichandan offered floral tributes to the portrait of Vajpayee at a programme held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Published: 26th December 2021 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 97th birth anniversary, which is observed as 'Good Governance Day' all over the country. Governor Harichandan offered floral tributes to the portrait of Vajpayee at a programme held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

"Vajpayee was a great leader whose stature cannot be compared with any other leader. He was a great orator, poet and leader who fought for the rights of the common man and the downtrodden. I had the good fortune of working under him when he was the national president of the Jan Sangh, and he nominated me as the president of the Odisha unit," the Governor said. 

"Vajpayee's project Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana connecting villages with good road network so that people in villages can move around easily enabled growth of trade and commerce and development in all spheres," he added.

The atomic tests conducted at Pokhran were among his greatest contributions, the Governor said and described Vajpayee as someone who was not perturbed by threats from big powers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Atal Bihari Vajpayee
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp