Energy-efficient investments will create more jobs, says BEE   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that energy-saving investment potential of the country is expected to be around Rs 10.02 lakh crore by 2031 under the moderate savings scenario, the Centre’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has requested all States to recognise the potential of energy efficiency and its benefits to strengthen the sector, improve environment and boost economy.

Addressing a webinar with all State Designated Agencies (SDA), BEE director-general Abhay Bhakre said the transition towards an energy-efficient economy requires huge capital investments. According to him, the energy saving potential in the industrial sector is expected to be Rs 5.15 lakh crore followed by transport (Rs 2.26 lakh crore) and domestic (Rs 1.2 lakh crore). “I request all governments to focus on energy-efficiency related investments that will help their States to boost the economy, improve energy performance in key sectors, create employment and improve environment,” he said.

The steps taken by the BEE to save energy in various have yielded ‘excellent’ results and attracted global attention. “The industrial sector saved 21.95 million tonne of oil equivalent worth around Rs 40,945 crore by implementing the Perform Achieve Trade (PAT) scheme (cycle-1 & 2),” he added.

The BEE has designed various strategies to strengthen energy efficiency across all sectors in the country, and the estimated expenditure on 12 areas from 2020-21 to 2024-25 is over Rs 4200 crore, Bhakre added.

The BEE DG said creating awareness among the stakeholders will play a crucial role to reach the goals of energy efficiency, and praised the States for their collective efforts in the organising awareness programmes during the National Energy Conservation Week. He praised the State energy secretary for involving one crore self-help group women members in the energy efficiency activities.