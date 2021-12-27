STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Further dip in Andhra’s active caseload

As many as 164 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 20,60,836.

Published: 27th December 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State yet again reported below one hundred new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. The State reported another 82 new cases from 25,086 samples, taking the tally to 20,76,492.According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Sunday evening, only two districts reported new cases in double-digit, with Chittoor reporting the highest of 23, followed by 11 in Nellore district. 

Two districts — Kadapa and Vizianagaram — did not report a single new case, while Prakasam district reported two new coronavirus cases. Kurnool district, which has not seen a single case for quite some time, reported five new cases in the last 24 hours.As many as 164 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 20,60,836. The State also reported one fatality in Krishna district, taking the toll to 14,490. The State’s active caseload further came down to 1,166.  Chittoor district has the highest of 248 active cases, while Kurnool has the lowest of six. 

