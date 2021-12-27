‘Ghar wapsi’ main goal, says RSS chief

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Urging RSS workers to bring those who have converted to other religions back to the Hindu fold, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said “it should be done without any discrimination.”

“It is our main goal,” he said while addressing RSS activists at Palakol town in West Godavari district. “We have to take it as a challenge,” he exhorted, and asked the workers to take a pledge for the propagation and protection of Hindu culture and values, and to respect the dignity of women.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at

Anatarvedi temple in East Godavari

district on Sunday | Express

Urging the workers to protect ‘swadharma’, Bhagwat said ‘paradharma’ would always harm the nation. He said as per the Hindu tradition, there was no specific issue regarding the change of religion, and Hindus would not consider those following other religions as their enemies.

He said Hindus never followed the thought that other religions should be destroyed. But other religions in the entire world have destruction as their main aim. “We have never made any attempt to convert other people from other religions. Today, many people are vigorously attempting, forcing, bribing others for religious conversions,” he said and stressed the need for RSS activists to take up the responsibility of preventing such malpractices.

He urged them to work for the ‘ghar wapsi’ (returning home--or reconversion) of those who had left Hinduism for other religions.“Keep making efforts to bring back people who had left Hinduism, and ensure that they can rejoin the Sanatan Dharma. Fear could not hold you back for long. We will have to ensure no one leaves Hindu religion, and those who have left, will be brought back into our family,” he emphasised.

Stressing on the Hindu unity, Bhagwat said the followers of the religion should work selflessly and tirelessly, sacrificing their ego. Elaborating, he narrated the wars between gods and demons for heaven, and referred to Bhagavad Gita slokas.

“Though we speak various languages and have various food habits, we think that Bharat should be at the highest level for which we have to be very practical,” he exhorted. “To attain the goal of Akhanda Bharat, everyone has to attend RSS shakhas and become a leader by strengthening his personality. We have to contact all the people of villages and towns by mingling with them and strengthen the RSS ideology. This will guide us to resolve the unresolved issues,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the RSS chief visited Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and inspected the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy chariot. The old chariot was set on fire by unidentified miscreants last year.

Temple officials explained to him about the replaced chariot. After performing puja in the temple, he attended the RSS meeting at Palakol town attended by RSS activists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.