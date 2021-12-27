STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 30K visit CREDAI property expo in Vizag

According to the organisers, more than 30,000 people visited the expo, where more than 50 reputed builders exhibited their projects, displaying plots, sites, villas, luxury apartments.

Smart city corporation chairman G Venkateswara Rao speaking at an interactive session at property expo being organised by Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The seventh edition of the three-day property expo organised by the CREDAI-Visakhapatnam chapter concluded on Sunday. The expo received an overwhelming response from the builders and manufacturers of building materials, besides architects and designers.

According to the organisers, more than 30,000 people visited the expo, where more than 50 reputed builders exhibited their projects, displaying plots, sites, villas, luxury apartments. In all Rs 100 crore worth business transactions were made. 

Interactive sessions on the subjects of banking and smart city development were also organised. The BR Raju Memorial Awards for 2020-21, instituted by CREDAI-Visakhapatnam, were presented to three meritorious architecture students of Andhra University at the valedictory of the property show. 

The winners were D Rao Tejasvi (5th year), Emandi Poornima (4th year) and Saragada Saahiti (3rd year). They were presented the awards by the chief guest MP MVV Satyanarayana. CREDAI-Visakhapatnam chairman Bayana Srinivasa Rao, president KSRK Raju, honorary secretary E. Ashok Kumar thanked all participants, including the exhibitors who took an active part in organising the expo. MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, deputy mayor J. Sreedhar and MLCs Varudu Kalyani and Pakalapti Raghuvarma were present

