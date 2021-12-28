CJI NV Ramana thanks people for making his 3-day trip memorable

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, in an open letter, thanked the people of the state for making his three-day tour memorable. He also thanked Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state government for hosting high tea in his honour.

The CJI said he had been thinking of visiting his native place Ponnavaram in Krishna district and showing the place, where his roots are, to his two daughters, sons-in-law and their children for a long time. “Finally, the visit was realised during the winter holidays of the Supreme Court.”

From the moment the CJI stepped into Andhra Pradesh on December 24, he was showered with love and affection by the people. “To receive me, the entire village of Ponnavaram came to the village outskirts and took me and my family in a bullock cart. I had the opportunity to recollect my childhood memories and affectionate calls from village elders and their blessings were more valuable than any honour,” he said.

Ramana added that he was fortunate to get an opportunity to revisit Bezawada Bar Association, where he learnt his first steps in the legal fraternity. He said he was overwhelmed by such elaborate arrangements made by several organisations like Rotary Club in such a short time. He also thanked government officials, staff, and media persons for making his visit to the State a success.