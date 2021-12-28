RTC bus hits truck in Guntur, 1 injured

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a road accident in Narasaraopet town, an APSRTC bus collided with a truck heading towards Guntur city on Monday. Police said, the bus, coming from Guntur, hit the truck at Jonnalagadda while crossing the road.

The driver of the truck has sustained injuries. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the driver to Narasaraopet Government Hospital.

The police have filed a case and the investigation is underway. Fortunately, none of the passengers in the bus were injured.