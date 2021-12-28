STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RTC bus hits truck in Guntur, 1 injured

Published: 28th December 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a road accident in Narasaraopet town, an APSRTC bus collided with a truck heading towards Guntur city on Monday. Police said, the bus, coming from Guntur, hit the truck at Jonnalagadda while crossing the road.

The driver of the truck has sustained injuries. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the driver to Narasaraopet Government Hospital. 

The police have filed a case and the investigation is underway. Fortunately, none of the passengers in the bus were injured.

