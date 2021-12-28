State tops Good Governance Index ranking in agriculture, allied sectors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh stood first in the recently-issued Good Governance Index (GGI) ranking in Agriculture and Allied Sectors (AAS). The GGI is a comprehensive and implementable framework to assess the state of governance in all States and UTs, and enables the ranking of states/districts to present a comparative picture. In the AAS, the index has identified eight indicators with a focus on output and institutional support such as crop insurance.

The Group A states showed an increasing trend in the production of food grain, horticulture, meat and milk. On Andhra Pradesh topping the 2020-21 charts, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu expressed happiness and thanked NITI Aayog for recognising the State government’s efforts in improving the agriculture and allied sectors.

“I congratulate the officials and departments for their hard work that ensured number one rank of the State in the GGI ranking. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, various welfare activities are being implemented for the farmers by the government. The change is visible as the “people’s Chief Minister” has not left any stone unturned for the welfare of the public.”

Special Chief Secretary (AAS) Poonam Malakondaiah said the rank was a result of the efforts put in by the government since 2019. She said the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), the one-point-facilitation centre, were set up at 10,778 locations, because of which the farmers are able to get quality seeds, fertiliser, animal and fish feed, and other inputs they require, in their villages.

“All crops are insured free-of-cost and linked to e-Crop at the RBKs, All farmers are registered and claims being settled are linked to e-Crop, meaning the process is genuine and hassle-free. The same has given protection to the farmers in times of calamities,” she observed.

In Andhra Pradesh, the growth rate in AAS touched a remarkable 11.3 per cent from 6.3 per cent in 2019. While the growth in horticulture produce is 12.3 per cent from a mere 4.7 per cent, milk production set a new record at 11.7 per cent, which can be attributed to the State’s MOU with the Amul conglomerate. The growth was 1.4 per cent in 2019.

The growth in meat production touched 10.3 per cent from minus 6.7 per cent. Andhra Pradesh’s performance in crop insurance implementation is a model as it scored 26.1 per cent on a table of 30. However, the State has featured at the bottom of the table of Group A (10 states) in the composite ranking with a 4.470 score.

In Commerce and Industry Sector the state was ranked sixth; 10th in Human Resource Development; fifth in public health sector; seventh in Public Infrastructure and Utilities and eighth in Economic Governance; second in Social Welfare and Development Sector; and seventh in Judiciary and Public Safety.

AP’s performance in crop insurance above par

