STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Only cinemas flouting norms raided: Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister

Minister Perni Venkataramaiah chaired a meeting with film distributors and exhibitors at the Secretariat on Dec 28, and discussed movie ticket pricing and approval of benefit shows among others.

Published: 29th December 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah in a meeting with film distributors and exhibitors at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021

Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah in a meeting with film distributors and exhibitors at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the government is not vindictive against the Telugu film industry, Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said theatres were raided only after giving them ample time to renew licences and obtain the required permits.

The minister chaired a meeting with film distributors and exhibitors at the Secretariat on Tuesday, and discussed movie ticket pricing, approval of benefit shows, extension for renewing/obtaining licences and no-objection certificate (NOC) from the concerned departments, and other related issues. 

Speaking to media persons, the minister said the distributors and exhibitors appealed to the government to increase the ticket rates. “The government has already constituted a committee of officials and stakeholders from the film industry to fix the movie ticket prices as directed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court,” he said and asserted that the government only intends to make entertainment accessible to every person. 

He added the committee will meet soon and decide the cinema rates after several appeals from the stakeholders. The committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary-Home with government officials and Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce representatives, exhibitors and distributors as its members.

Recalling that a meeting was held with the film industry representatives at the Secretariat on September 20, Nani said the government had then appealed to them to obtain licences, NOC from the fire department and B-forms from the revenue department.

“As nearly three months have elapsed since the meeting, the law took its course because there was no response from the theatre managements.” Only those theatres that had not applied for the licence renewal were raided, he added. 

As per the available information, the government found that 130 theatres in nine districts were operating in violation of norms. “While 83 of them were sealed, penalties were imposed on 25 others. Owners of another 22 theatres shut down operations as they are not having valid licences,” he said.

Asserting that the government is against using discretionary powers and will follow the Acts and rules, the minister said the rules will not change to benefit or target an individual or a movie. “There are instances of the previous government giving tax exemptions to brother-in-law (TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s brother-in-law Balakrishna), and denying the same to Chiranjeevi’s movie.”

He added he is unaware whether Chiranjeevi has sought an appointment of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Responding to actor Siddharth’s comments on the issue, the minister said, “As he lives in Chennai and pays taxes there, I don’t know how he is connected to ticket prices in AP. His statement may be intended for Chief Minister Stalin and his ministers or Prime Minister Narendra Modi...” 

Don’t know which kirana shop Nani analysed: Minister

On December 23, actor Nani commented on the reduction on movie tickets and said, “What is happening is not right. Today, somewhere I saw (the ticket rates) are Rs 10, Rs 15, Rs 20. It does not make sense. It is illogical and an insult to the audience. It is not logical if the counter of a kirana shop looks bigger than the counter of a person (theatre owner) providing employment to 10 people running a theatre.”

Responding to Nani’s remarks, Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said on Tuesday: “I don’t know which kirana shop besides which cinema hall he analysed. I will respond when I know. If he gave a press statement, I think he might have given it in a responsible manner...”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Telugu Film Industry Andhra Pradesh cinema theatres
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp