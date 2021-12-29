Sun Pharmaceutical plans manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on Tuesday announced its plan to establish an integrated end-to-end manufacturing plant in the state.

Sun Pharma’s Managing Director Dilip Sanghvi met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his office at Tadepalli, and discussed the progress of the pharmaceutical sector, and the firm’s plans to set up a unit in the state.

The Chief Minister explained the government’s transparent policies for industrial progress and invited the pharma giant to make use of the state’s investment opportunities. He told them that steps have been initiated to provide quality human resources through skill development.

After the meeting, Shanghvi said he was impressed with the Chief Minister’s understanding of the opportunities and challenges in the state as well as his vision for the overall development of Andhra Pradesh. His philosophy of looking at overall development while adhering to environment-friendly policies and using technology to improve the capacity and income of the people and also his supportive attitude towards encouraging industries were impressive, he said.

Expressing happiness over his interaction with the Chief Minister and the latter’s vision in creating new jobs, Shanghvi added that they were seriously considering the setting up of a manufacturing facility in the state to enhance their manufacturing capacity. Company representatives Vijay Parekh, Saurabh Bora and Vidyasagar also attended the meeting.