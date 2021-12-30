STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu sees life threat to Vangaveeti Radha, writes to Andhra Pradesh DGP

In a letter to the DGP on Dec 29, Naidu demanded stringent action against those who conducted recce near the residence of Radha with an intention to kill him.

Published: 30th December 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Friday, Nov 19, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the State Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure that a transparent investigation takes place into the former MLA and TDP leader Vangaveeti Radha’s claim of murder conspiracy against him.

In a letter to the DGP on Wednesday, he demanded stringent action against those who conducted recce near the residence of Radha with an intention to kill him.

The TDP chief said the fundamental rights of all sections of people were being attacked ever since the YSRC installed a ‘jungle raj’ in the State in 2019. “The latest target in the series of threats to life seemed to be Vangaveeti Radha, who is a TDP leader from Vijayawada,” he said. Naidu said as stated by Radha a group had been keeping track on the latter’s movements and followed him everywhere. “Such illegal acts carried out during broad daylight has become the hallmark of the reign of jungle and goonda raj in A{ for the past two and half years,” he charged.

He said it is pertinent to conduct the inquiry in a transparent manner and ensure that the culprits are punished. “Such incidents are time and again repeated as no serious action has been taken in the earlier unlawful incidents. The government will be held responsible in the event of any harm or attack on Radha.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh DGP Vangaveeti Radha death threat YSRC government
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp