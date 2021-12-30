Chandrababu Naidu sees life threat to Vangaveeti Radha, writes to Andhra Pradesh DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the State Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure that a transparent investigation takes place into the former MLA and TDP leader Vangaveeti Radha’s claim of murder conspiracy against him.

In a letter to the DGP on Wednesday, he demanded stringent action against those who conducted recce near the residence of Radha with an intention to kill him.

The TDP chief said the fundamental rights of all sections of people were being attacked ever since the YSRC installed a ‘jungle raj’ in the State in 2019. “The latest target in the series of threats to life seemed to be Vangaveeti Radha, who is a TDP leader from Vijayawada,” he said. Naidu said as stated by Radha a group had been keeping track on the latter’s movements and followed him everywhere. “Such illegal acts carried out during broad daylight has become the hallmark of the reign of jungle and goonda raj in A{ for the past two and half years,” he charged.

He said it is pertinent to conduct the inquiry in a transparent manner and ensure that the culprits are punished. “Such incidents are time and again repeated as no serious action has been taken in the earlier unlawful incidents. The government will be held responsible in the event of any harm or attack on Radha.”