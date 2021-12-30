V Srinivasa Rao CPM’s new Andhra Pradesh state secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day CPM State conference held in Tadepalli of Guntur district concluded on Wednesday. The new state secretariat for the party, with V Srinivasa Rao as the state secretary, was elected.

The CPM new state secretariat has 49 members, besides V Srinivasa Rao, of whom 12 are secretariat members and the remaining are executive group invitees. It has another seven invitees and five more special invitees, including ex-general secretary P Madhu.

During the three-day conference, the CPM discussed a plethora of issues and passed eight resolutions. The foremost among them was to support Amaravati as the only capital city of Andhra Pradesh but at the same time demand development of the backward regions.

The party also decided to pressure the government for implementing total prohibition in a phased manner, and demand for scrapping of increased property and garbage taxes, allocation of funds to implement minority sub-plan and continue health services in government hospitals only.