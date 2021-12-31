STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

61 lakh Andhra Pradesh Pension Kanuka beneficiaries set to receive Rs 2,500 from New Year

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the distribution of the enhanced pension at Prathipadu of Guntur district on January 1.

Published: 31st December 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: About 61.75 lakh beneficiaries of YSR Pension Kanuka will receive an enhanced amount of Rs 2,500 per month from January 1. The state government has released Rs 1,570.60 crore for the purpose. The government has also sanctioned pensions for 1.41 lakh persons for the month of January.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the distribution of the enhanced pension at Prathipadu of Guntur district on January 1. As per the promise made during electioneering in 2019, the Chief Minister has enhanced the monthly pension amount from Rs 2,250 to Rs 2,500. He had signed the file to enhance the pension to Rs 3,000 in a phased manner, immediately, after swearing in as the CM.

In a release issued on Thursday, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the distribution of the pension will be held for five days. Stating that the expenditure on the pensions after the enhancement will rise to Rs 20,000 crore a year from Rs 18,000 crore, the Minister said the government has spent Rs 45,000 crore on pensions after Jagan took charge as the CM.

He further said that while the previous government gave pensions to 39 lakh persons, the number of beneficiaries have now increased by 18.36 lakh. The previous government spent Rs 400 crore per month, whereas it was more than Rs 1,400 crore per month in the initial days of the formation of the YSRC government, and it has now escalated to Rs 1,570 crore per month, he said. He said that 2.66 lakh volunteers will distribute the pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR Pension Kanuka Andhra Pradesh government welfare measures Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp