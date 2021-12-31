STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's first green hydrogen microgrid project to come up in Vizag

The standalone fuel-cell-based micro-grid with hydrogen production using electrolyser will be India’s first green hydrogen-based energy storage project.

Published: 31st December 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

The foundation laying ceremony of the fuel-cell-based micro-grid

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The foundation stone for one of the world’s largest and India’s first green hydrogen microgrid project was laid here on Thursday. NTPC has awarded the project, a standalone fuel-cell-based micro-grid with hydrogen production using electrolyser, at Simhadri to Bloom Energy India, Bengaluru. 

This will be India’s first green hydrogen-based energy storage project. The hydrogen will be produced using advanced 240 kW solid oxide electrolyser by taking input power from the nearby floating solar project. 

The hydrogen will be produced during day and stored at high pressure for its use by a 50 kW solid oxide fuel cell. The system will work from 5 pm to 7 am. 

Comments

