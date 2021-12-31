STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP's Pattabhi faults diversion of Andhra Pradesh State Maritime Board funds

Pattabhi claimed that the APMB has become so bankrupt that it is not in a position to take up any developmental works at the ports.

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP official spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram slammed the YSRC regime for “causing a serious setback” to the development of ports in the State by ‘diverting’ Rs 1,200 crore funds of the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB). 

Pattabhi claimed that the APMB has become so bankrupt that it is not in a position to take up any developmental works at the ports. “Over Rs 10,000 crore will be required for taking up engineering procurement and construction (EPC) works at different ports but the Board has no funds to give even Rs 1,000 crore towards the 10 per cent mobilisation advances now,” he alleged. 

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, the TDP leader demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy explain how the bankrupt maritime board can improve facilities at the Bhavanapadu, Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports. “The APMB funds were diverted to the AP State Financial Services Corporation (APSFSC),” he alleged. 

