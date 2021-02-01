New COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eight districts of the State reported less than 10 new COVID-19 cases, keeping the daily infection count to a little over 100. Vizianagaram district did not report a single positive case. The recoveries stood more than the new cases, as the active cases stand at a little over 1,200.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 41,000 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, ending Sunday 9 am, from which 116 new cases emerged. Krishna district reported the highest of 24 cases, followed by 17 in Chittoor and 13 each in Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts. The total number of samples tested till now in the State crossed the 1.31 crore mark.

While Vizianagaram did not report any new case, Prakasam district recorded a single case, followed by three in Anantapur. The four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 36 cases while the three north Coastal Andhra districts contributed seven new cases.

Meanwhile, 127 patients recovered from the virus and were discharged from hospitals across the State taking the overall recoveries to more than 8.79 lakh. Eight of the 13 districts have less than 100 active cases while the highest of 264 active cases are in Krishna district, followed by 174 in East Godavari district.Four districts of Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur and Krishna are contributing to more than half of the 1,200-odd active cases in the State.

On the brighter side, not a single death was reported in the State during the 24-hour span keeping the overall fatalities at 7,153. Chittoor district has the highest number of 847 deaths till now while Vizianagaram has the lowest of 238 deaths.