SSC exams likely from June 7, results to be out on July 5

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SSC examinations are likely to be held in the State from June 7 to 14. The exam results will be declared on July 5. According to a proposal sent by the Board of Secondary Education to the State government, SSC students need to write only seven papers as against 11 this academic year due to delay in reopening of schools after the Covid-induced lockdown.

The exam papers will be for 100 marks each. However, Physical Science and Biological Science exams will be held for 50 marks each. An official announcement on the SSC exams is likely to be made by Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh in a day or two.

Commissioner of School Education V China Veerabhadrudu told TNIE that the academic year began only on November 2, which was five months behind schedule. In all, classes will be conducted for 166 days this academic year as against 220 in normal times. The last working day for schools for the current academic year will be May 31. There will not be any summer vacation for schools this year.

The board has already reduced the syllabus by 35 to 40 per cent for the year 2020-21. “Students are more interested in appearing for exams this academic year and the same has been mentioned in the proposal submitted to the State government,” Veerabhadrudu said.

The SSC examinations will be held from 9:30 am to 12.45 pm. The marks for the SSC vocational course theory exam will depend on the practical exam marks. The examination will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 am on June 15.The spot valuation of answer sheets will be conducted from June 17 to 26. The exam results will be declared on July 5 as per the schedule prepared by the Board of Secondary Education.