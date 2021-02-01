STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SSC exams likely from June 7, results to be out on July 5

The board has already reduced the syllabus by 35 to 40 per cent for the year 2020-21.

Published: 01st February 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

students exam

Image of mask-wearing students used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SSC examinations are likely to be held in the State from June 7 to 14. The exam results will be declared on July 5. According to a proposal sent by the Board of Secondary Education to the State government, SSC students need to write only seven papers as against 11 this academic year due to delay in reopening of schools after the Covid-induced lockdown. 

The exam papers will be for 100 marks each. However, Physical Science and Biological Science exams will be held for 50 marks each. An official announcement on the SSC exams is likely to be made by Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh in a day or two.

Commissioner of School Education V China Veerabhadrudu told TNIE that the academic year began only on November 2, which was five months behind schedule. In all, classes will be conducted for 166 days this academic year as against 220 in normal times. The last working day for schools for the current academic year will be May 31. There will not be any summer vacation for schools this year. 

The board has already reduced the syllabus by 35 to 40 per cent for the year 2020-21. “Students are more interested in appearing for exams this academic year and the same has been mentioned in the proposal submitted to the State government,” Veerabhadrudu said. 

The SSC examinations will be held from 9:30 am to 12.45 pm. The marks for the SSC vocational course theory exam will depend on the practical exam marks. The examination will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 am on June 15.The spot valuation of answer sheets will be conducted from June 17 to 26. The exam results will be declared on July 5 as per the schedule prepared by the Board of Secondary Education. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSC examinations SSC examinations 2021
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp