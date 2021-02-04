AKNU to offer four-year degree courses

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Stating that they are introducing four-year degree courses from this academic year, Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Mokka Jagannatha Rao said that constant innovation is required in the education sector.

Interacting with professors and teachers on Wednesday, he said skill development and research are two eyes of the university. He also emphasised the need for investing in research and development.

Meanwhile, the third phase of counselling for admission to various courses offered by AKNU will be held from February 5 to 12. Counselling will also be conducted at Tadepalligudem and Kakinada campuses in addition to affiliated colleges. On February 12 and 13, admissions for management quota and self-financing courses will be held.