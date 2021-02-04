STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: 18,219 frontline workers vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh on first day of second phase

A total of 1,244 sessions were held and five cases of Adverse Effects Following Immunisation were reported.

Published: 04th February 2021 09:10 AM

Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A total of 18,219 frontline workers were vaccinated in the State on the first day of the second phase of vaccination drive. Healthcare workers, both in government and private sector, were covered in the first phase and frontline workers — of revenue, panchayat raj and municipal administration — are being covered in the second phase.

According to officials, a total of 27,754 beneficiaries, covered under first and second phase, were inoculated Wednesday. The highest number of 5,294 (4480 frontline and 814 healthcare workers) were covered in Nellore district while the lowest was in Vizianagaram (740).

A total of 1,244 sessions were held and five cases of Adverse Effects Following Immunisation were reported.Reviewing the vaccination drive, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das asked officials to make arrangements for holding session sites for police personnel from February 25 to 27 as they have voluntarily opted out in view of the ongoing panchayat elections.

