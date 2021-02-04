New Chittoor Collector M Hari Narayanan takes charge

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: M Hari Narayanan assumed charge as the new Chittoor Collector on Wednesday. Speaking to the media on the occasion, the new Collector said that conduct of the panchayat elections in a free, fair, unbiased and peaceful manner as his top priority.

He said that the works pertaining to conduct of the elections should be held at the MPDO offices at the mandal headquarters.The training classes for the staff should also be held at these offices.

Arrangements should be made to provide accommodation and working meals for the polling staff, he explained.

The Collector also reviewed the arrangements for the visit of President of India Ram Nath Kovind to the district.

He instructed the revenue officials to make all arrangements for the President’s visit to Madanapalle and Sadum mandals in Chittoor district on February 7.