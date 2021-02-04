SVBC Kannada, Hindi channels from Ugadi

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) Board on Wednesday gave the nod for the launch of Kannada and Hindi channels on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi on April 13.At a meeting held at the EO chambers at the TTD Administrative Building here, the board also endorsed the HR policy of the SVBC.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy directed the officials to procure all the equipment required to convert the transmission into a HD channel.

He also asked them to make arrangements for the launch of SVBC Radio and prepare a one-year action plan with focus on Bhakti Sangeet and Bhakti literature.