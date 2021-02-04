Vivek Yadav new Guntur Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday posted Vivek Yadav as the Guntur District Collector based on the request of the State Election Commission. Guntur Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar was relieved from full additional charge.

Special Chief Secretary (Excise, CT, Stamps & Registrations) Rajat Bhargava is placed in full additional charge of the post of Commissioner (Prohibition & Excise).Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department) Y Srilakshmi is placed in full additional charge of the post of Commissioner & Director (Municipal Administration).