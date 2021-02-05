Expedite inquiry into SC, ST atrocity cases, says CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first-ever meeting of the High Power Vigilance and Monitoring Committee to monitor the implementation of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act after the formation of Andhra Pradesh State was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.The Chief Minister said the district level committees should meet once in three months and instructed the SC/ST Act wing in the CID should monitor the progress of the cases registered under the Act.

The CM said though the SC/ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee was supposed to meet periodically, it had not happened since 2013 and it was unfortunate that those at the high-level failed to focus on the issue and keep an eye on the implementation of the Act. He assured to hold the meeting every-year hereafter.

He directed officials to hold district-level SC/ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meetings once in three months under the chairmanship of the ministers in charge with collectors and other officials in attendance. He asked them to prepare SOPs (Standard Operating Protocols) for the same and submit a report of their implementation. Based on district reports, a State-level meeting will come out with necessary measures, he said.

“We will closely monitor the implementation of the Acts meant to safeguard the interests of SCs and STs and prevent atrocities against them. Besides, an action plan will be prepared to further strengthen the Act after reviewing the implementation of the provisions in those acts and other measures initiated, till date,” Jagan said.

The CM said for the first time in the State’s history, the police department has taken several tough measures in implementation of SCs, STs Attorcites (Prevention) Act and action was initiated against people irrespective of their position. Even people in the police department were not spared, he said and appreciated courageous decisions taken by the Home Minister and the DGP.

He reiterated that no one is above law, be it commoners or police officers. “Victims of the atrocities are being extended financial aid in time and it will continue,” he said and directed officials to provide employment to the family members of those who were raped and murdered (SCs and STs).

Stressing that there should not be any delay in extending the aid to the victims’ family members, he asked officials to give an available land to them and in case land if a land is unavailable, he asked officials to procure the same and give it.

Pointing out that collectors’ weekly visits to village secretariats have been made mandatory, the Chief Minister directed Superintendents of Police in the districts to accompany the collectors to SC, ST colonies once a week, which will help in betterment of relations between police and SC, STs.

The CM recalled his directions in the first collectors and SPs conference soon after forming the government, where he asked them to stand by SCs and STs and other oppressed classes. Members of SC/ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee were asked to provide their advice and suggestions to the police officers and the latter were asked to brainstorm on the same and prepare an action plan and discuss before its implementation.

He said the YSRC government is giving due importance to SCs and STs and said the Home Minister is a SC and DGP is a ST and even the education minister belongs to the SC community. “We said to bring about a change and empower the oppressed classes and we have started taking steps in that direction” he said. Later, Jagan released a book, prepared by Police Department, on the ‘good conduct towards SCs, STs and women.’