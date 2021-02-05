STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC MPs to request President, PM for CBI probe into cash-for-vote scam

Published: 05th February 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC said it will request the President, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the cash-for-vote scam, involving TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, YSRC MPs V Balashowry and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said Chandrababu Naidu, the former chief minister of AP, was caught red-handed in the scam, and there were evidences of his involvement in the form of audio and video tapes. 

“The Forensic Sciences Laboratory too confirmed that the voice in the tapes was Naidu’s, but no action has been taken against him in the case till now,” they added.

“If a government officer is caught taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 or Rs 5,000, he will be jailed immediately. But why is that no action has been taken against Naidu?’’ Balashowry questioned and added the CBI should probe the issue as two states are involved. “We will meet the President, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, and seek action against Naidu.”

Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said Naidu had taken up Hindutva agenda suddenly, and was raising a hue and cry over attacks on temples. “Infact, it is the leaders and activists of the TDP who were involved in the attacks. Supporters of TDP AP president K Atchannaidu were caught shifting the Nandi statue from a temple to the middle of a road. Similarly, the associates of TDP MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary vandalised a temple in Rajahmundry,’’ he alleged.

At a separate press meet in Vijayawada, YSRC MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad alleged that the TDP leaders were attacking the temples to gain political mileage, and slammed BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao for raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

He criticised the TDP leaders for meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and said all evidence regarding the attacks will be submitted to the Union minister. “The TDP had spoken against Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah during the 2019 elections, but now it is trying to move closer to them for political gains,’’ he said. 

Brushing aside the allegations of religious conversions, he said only political conversions are taking place as members of the TDP are joining other parties.

