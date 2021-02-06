‘Andhra Pradesh didn’t seek funds for women ryots for 2 years’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government had not sent any proposals for release of funds under Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana, a sub-component of Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission for 2017-18 and 2019-20, said Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar.

In a written answer to YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasi Reddy’s question as to why no funds were provided to the state for the said period, Tomar said the guidelines of various beneficiary-oriented schemes of the department stipulate that states and other implementing agencies must incur at least 30 per cent expenditure on women farmers, and funds for the scheme is released by the Ministry of Rural Development on demand basis.

“As there were no such proposals made from the state, the funds were not released to Andhra Pradesh,” the minister said.