Guv lays foundation stone for ATBI at NEC

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan laid the foundation stone for Andhra Technology Business Incubator (ATBI) being set up at Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC) in Guntur district on Friday. The business incubator is being set up in collaboration with Innovation and Entrepreneurship Division of the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and JNTU-Kakinada.

The Governor said he was happy to know that the incubation centre being set up is the first of its kind in the country to provide a complete ecosystem support to technology based start-ups, where innovative ideas are generated, nurtured and positioned for development of sustainable enterprises.He said the Centre had recently launched `1,000 crore Start-up India Seed Fund to help new start-ups grow in the country and the government is making all efforts to create a start-up system to help the youth become entrepreneurs.

The Governor expressed hope that the Andhra Technology Business Incubator will help in creation of jobs and promote new technology and innovation-based start-ups with a focus on manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, clean-tech, energy, water and Internet of Things (IoT). He complimented the National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board, JNTU Kakinada, Narasaraopeta Engineering College, for their efforts to support rural youth by providing training, mentorship, funding and workspace to transform their innovative ideas into a start-up.

Narasaraopeta MLA Dr Gopi Reddy Srinivasa Reddy, Chakravarthi of Andhra Technology Business Incubator, Koteswara Rao of Narasaraopeta Engineering College, APSCHE Chairman K Hema Chandra Reddy, Dr Anita Gupta, Head-Department, NEB Division, Department of Science & Technology, Prof M Ramalinga Raju, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU Kakinada and others attended the programme.