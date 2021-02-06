Poll body asks Andhra DGP to confine minister to residence till panchayat elections are over

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move that might further widen the gap between the State Election Commission (SEC) and Andhra Pradesh government over the conduct of panchayat elections, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday directed the Director General of Police Gautam Sawang to confine Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to his residence till the completion of elections on February 21.

Ramesh Kumar further instructed the DGP to ensure that the minister does not have access to media to "prevent (the minister from) making possible inciteful utterances that will have an adverse impact on the ongoing elections to the local bodies as well as on general law and order situation in Chittoor district and elsewhere."

The SEC took serious view of the remarks of Ramachandra Reddy, addressing media in Tirupati, warning Collectors and Returning Officers in the state not to obey the instructions of the SEC and if they follow the Commission's instructions (in preventing unanimous elections), action will be taken against them and they will be blacklisted.

Ramesh Kumar said innumerable complaints were received from political parties and citizens concerned since the statement was made by the minister expressing apprehension over the conduct of elections and sanctity of local body elections.

The SEC said the utterances of the minister threatening Collectors, who are also the District Election Authorities, and Returning Officers with dire consequences, if they follow the EC's instructions which emanate from Article 243K, which mandates to hold free and fair elections, is a serious breach of the rule of law and tenets of the Constitution of India.

"This is an unprecedented occurrence hitting at the foundations of our democratic institutions. In the process, the democratic ethos will suffer an irreparable damage," Ramesh Kumar said.

The SEC, instructing the DGP to confine the minister to his residence till February 21, said the orders were issued to carry out its mandate to hold free and fair elections and insulate the District Collectors and Returning Officers in the state from fear psychosis due to the threats and warnings issued through the media.

Asked about implementing the SEC's order, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, who was addressing the media on the panchayat poll arrangements at that time, said he has to examine the orders of the SEC. "I am yet to receive the orders," he said.

Meanwhile, Ramachandra Reddy hit back at Ramesh Kumar for his actions. "Ramesh Kumar is misusing his powers and is acting as per the instructions of Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu," the minister said.