Vizag turns red as workers protest VSP privatisation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Main thoroughfares of the city turned red as hundreds of employees and workers led by the joint action committee (JAC) took out a two-wheeler rally from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant gate at Kurmannapalem to Gandhi Statue at GVMC office on Friday to stage a protest against disinvestment of RINL. Slogans of ‘Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku’ rented the air en route the rally

All trade unions and political parties, excluding BJP, participated in the sit-in. Trade union leaders demanded the NDA government at the Centre to withdraw its proposal to privatise the RINL. They also urged the ruling State government to adopt a resolution in the Legislative Assembly against privatisation of the plant.