COVID-19: Nine Andhra districts report single-digit cases

The three districts of Krishna, Chittoor and Guntur contribute to almost half of the 1,000-odd active cases.

nasal swab

A medical staff takes nasal swab sample for coronavirus test at Maternity hospital in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With nine districts of the State reporting new Covid-19 cases in single digits, the cumulative new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, ending Saturday 9 am, was 75. With more recoveries, the active cases are now just a little over 1,000. According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 34,000 samples were tested in the past 24 hours taking the total number of samples tested so far past the 1.33 crore mark.

Of the nine districts that reported less than 10 cases, Prakasam reported the lowest of a single new case followed by two each in Kadapa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts. The highest of 16 cases were from Chittoor district followed by 13 in East Godavari.

The combined tally of new cases from the four Rayalaseema districts was 28 while the three north coastal Andhra districts reported 14 new cases. A total of 133 patients recovered in the 24-hour span taking the overall recoveries to more than 8.80 lakh. Nine districts have less than 100 active cases with Srikakulam having the lowest of 11 active cases while Krishna has the highest of 237 active cases.

The three districts of Krishna, Chittoor and Guntur contribute to almost half of the 1,000-odd active cases. A lone death was reported from Visakhapatnam district.

Comments

