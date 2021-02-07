Oustees to vote at their native villages

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project affected families have been given the go-ahead to exercise their franchise in the ensuing panchayat elections from the habitations they have evacuated. There are 11 habitations under the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project limits and there are 13,000 voters in the habitations notified as submerging or severely affected areas. These include Akkacheruvu, Gottipadiya, Sunkesula, Sairam Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Ramalingeswarapuram, Lakshmipuram, Kalanuthala, Gundamcherla, Chintalamudipi and Katamaraju Thanda.

The project affected families were worried about their right to vote in the panchayat elections as the 13,000 people in these 11 habitations are residing in various cities/towns.

However, much to their relief, the State government has made it clear that all the people can exercise their right to vote in the old village panchayats to which they belong. This apart, the elected sarpanches and ward members will also represent the same old panchayats.