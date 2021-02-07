STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Panchayat elections: SEC allays fears of action on officials, says commission will protect them

In a press release, he said those discharging their duties during elections as per the guidelines will be under the protection of the state election commission. 

Published: 07th February 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar speaking to media persons in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar speaking to media persons in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday assured the higher officials and returning officers discharging key duties during the Panchayat elections that there is no need for them to feel insecure as the Constitution provides complete protection to them. In a press release, he said those discharging their duties during elections as per the guidelines will be under the protection of the state election commission. 

“For any disciplinary action against the officials on poll duty, prior permission of the commission has to be taken. The Supreme Court had given directions to this effect, and the SEC, too, will issue orders in that direction,” he said. He asked the officials not to mind the ‘threatening’ statements by any person, irrespective of their position. Stating that such efforts are illegal and undesirable, he said the government’s effort to create insecure feelings among the officials and employees is immoral and unethical. 

“We have already taken steps to arrest such efforts, which demoralise the officials on election duty.  Those resorting to such hasty actions will not be spared.”Nimmgadda reiterated that the SEC is an independent constitutional body tasked with conducting elections in the state. “Governor of a state is tasked with safeguarding the election process and that all on election duty should be provided special protection,” he observed. 

Meanwhile, the SEC issued notification for the elections to the panchayats in four phases. As per the schedule, February 9, 12, 17 and 21 are the polling days. The commission has increased the polling hours, which are now between 6.30 am and 3.30 pm, in order to ensure precautionary measures are followed at the booths due to Covid-19 pandemic. Further, it has asked for closure of polling at 1:30 pm in the panchayats infested by Maoist activities based on the proposals sent by collectors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar Panchayat elections Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp