Panchayat elections: SEC allays fears of action on officials, says commission will protect them

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday assured the higher officials and returning officers discharging key duties during the Panchayat elections that there is no need for them to feel insecure as the Constitution provides complete protection to them. In a press release, he said those discharging their duties during elections as per the guidelines will be under the protection of the state election commission.

“For any disciplinary action against the officials on poll duty, prior permission of the commission has to be taken. The Supreme Court had given directions to this effect, and the SEC, too, will issue orders in that direction,” he said. He asked the officials not to mind the ‘threatening’ statements by any person, irrespective of their position. Stating that such efforts are illegal and undesirable, he said the government’s effort to create insecure feelings among the officials and employees is immoral and unethical.

“We have already taken steps to arrest such efforts, which demoralise the officials on election duty. Those resorting to such hasty actions will not be spared.”Nimmgadda reiterated that the SEC is an independent constitutional body tasked with conducting elections in the state. “Governor of a state is tasked with safeguarding the election process and that all on election duty should be provided special protection,” he observed.

Meanwhile, the SEC issued notification for the elections to the panchayats in four phases. As per the schedule, February 9, 12, 17 and 21 are the polling days. The commission has increased the polling hours, which are now between 6.30 am and 3.30 pm, in order to ensure precautionary measures are followed at the booths due to Covid-19 pandemic. Further, it has asked for closure of polling at 1:30 pm in the panchayats infested by Maoist activities based on the proposals sent by collectors.