Andhra gram panchayat elections: Polling in Maoist areas till 1.30 pm

The election will be held on February 9, 13, 17 and 21 in four phases.

Published: 07th February 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Srikakulam Collector J Nivas (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  Collector J Nivas on Saturday said that the polling will be held from 6:30 am to 3:30pm in the afternoon on Tuesday and will close by 1.30 pm in Maoist -affected areas.

In an official release issued here, he said that keeping in view of the prevalence of Covid-19, the State government has decided to allow people to exercise their franchise in panchayat poll till 3:30 pm.

The election will be held on February 9, 13, 17 and 21 in four phases. The Collector also said that the liquor shops should remain closed 44 hours before the polling. Similarly, the contestants must stop campaigning 44 hours before the polling. Local holiday will be declared in the villages where the polling is conducted.

