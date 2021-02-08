AIPEF writes to CM Jagan seeking action against Transco official

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The All Indian Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has written to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting him to take action against one of the top officials of APTransco for mistreating one of the engineers of the State power utilities.

Chairman of the federation Shailendra Dubey, in the letter, said that engineers across the country and State have noted the incident, “which should not have happened”, with “utter dismay and anguish”. Dubey claimed that though the engineers discharged their duties effectively, they were ill-treated in return.

The incident that the chairman of the federation referred to was the complaint made by the AP State Electricity Board (APSEB) Engineers’ Association and APSEB Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association against the joint managing director (vigilance) of APTransco for allegedly using ‘unparliamentary’ language and mistreating one of the engineers.