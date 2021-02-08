STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Henceforth, poll panel nod required to transfer officials on election duty 

The guidelines come amid the controversy over Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy warning collectors of action if they executed orders of the SEC on unanimous polls.

Published: 08th February 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there are apprehensions among employees’ associations which brought to his notice the ‘glaring instance’ wherein a senior functionary of the state government threatened officers with dire consequences if they do not toe a certain line, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar on Sunday issued certain guidelines regarding transfer of officials on election duty.

The guidelines come amid the controversy over Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy warning collectors of action if they executed orders of the SEC on unanimous polls.Ramesh Kumar said some government employees who are directly working with the SEC as observers and hold important positions in the government, also discharge crucial election-related functions. “As observers, they act as a bridge between the district administration and the commission... which reposes trust in them,’’ Ramesh Kumar said. He added any observer on election duty with the SEC shall not be transferred without the concurrence of the commission during the course of the poll. 

“The commission took note of an instance in which an officer continued as an observer, but was relieved from the official position. Henceforth, the government is advised that it will not be permissible to transfer an officer serving with the commission. In case of deviation, if any, the commission will take recourse to restore such category officers to their original positions,’’ Ramesh Kumar said.With regard to those who are discharging supervisory role in elections such as collectors and district election authorities, the SEC said all such officers shall be entitled to a full and natural tenure in their respective posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp