Henceforth, poll panel nod required to transfer officials on election duty 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there are apprehensions among employees’ associations which brought to his notice the ‘glaring instance’ wherein a senior functionary of the state government threatened officers with dire consequences if they do not toe a certain line, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar on Sunday issued certain guidelines regarding transfer of officials on election duty.

The guidelines come amid the controversy over Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy warning collectors of action if they executed orders of the SEC on unanimous polls.Ramesh Kumar said some government employees who are directly working with the SEC as observers and hold important positions in the government, also discharge crucial election-related functions. “As observers, they act as a bridge between the district administration and the commission... which reposes trust in them,’’ Ramesh Kumar said. He added any observer on election duty with the SEC shall not be transferred without the concurrence of the commission during the course of the poll.

“The commission took note of an instance in which an officer continued as an observer, but was relieved from the official position. Henceforth, the government is advised that it will not be permissible to transfer an officer serving with the commission. In case of deviation, if any, the commission will take recourse to restore such category officers to their original positions,’’ Ramesh Kumar said.With regard to those who are discharging supervisory role in elections such as collectors and district election authorities, the SEC said all such officers shall be entitled to a full and natural tenure in their respective posts.