16 check-posts set up in Tenali, Bapatla divisions

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni on Monday inspected the security arrangements at the polling stations in Tenali and Bapatla sub-divisions. A total of 3,500 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of first phase of panchayat elections to be held in Tenali and Bapatla sub-divisions on Tuesday.

The Rural SP said that 16 check-posts have been set up and 67 shadow teams have been formed to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner. He directed the police personnel to be available to people round-the-clock and resolve their problems promptly. He told the people to send their grievances to Guntur Rural Police Helpline on WhatsApp number 8866268899. He also appreciated the Duggirala police for making arrangements for food for the polling staff.