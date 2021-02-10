STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eluru mystery illness: High level committee set up

The nine-member committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary with the Health Commissioner acting as a member convenor.

Published: 10th February 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff shifting a boy who is suffering from mystery illness at government hospital in Eluru

Medical staff shifting a boy who is suffering from mystery illness at government hospital in Eluru. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, on Tuesday, constituted a high level committee to monitor the implementation of the recommendations made by the Multi-disciplinary Committee on the sudden convulsions of unknown origin (mystery illness) in Eluru Municipal Corporation limits, West Godavari.

The nine-member committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary with the Health Commissioner acting as a member convenor. Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture), Special Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry) Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), Principal Secretary (Health), Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Urban Development), Principal Secretary (Water Resources Development), Principal Secretary (Environment, forest, science and technology department) will be the other members in the committee. 

They will  examine the action plan prepared by all the line departments for monitoring water, food, air, soil, agriculture and aquaculture residues on a regular basis. Further, the committee will monitor the implementation of the action plan prepared by the line departments. The committee will be meeting frequently, at least once in a month, to discuss the issues on hand. 

Though the Multi-disciplinary Committee, consisting officials and experts from various national institutions, had failed to come to a conclusion on the exact cause of the mystery illness, they have come out with different recommendations to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. 

Experts were of the opinion that the incident is a one-time episode. However, they recommended a long-term study, given a few similar cases were reported in a couple of villages in the same district in January after more than 600 people were hospitalised in Eluru in the first week of December last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eluru mystery illness
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp