Recover remaining dues from Andhra Pradesh govt depts, discoms told

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the state government has not responded regarding clearance of dues payable to power distribution companies (discoms), the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) said that it has given direction to all discoms to take immediate recovery measures. The arrears payable by the state departments to discoms have come down considerably from Rs 7,200 crore (as of March 31, 2020) to about Rs 5,000 crore, thanks to special drives.

According to the minutes of state advisory committee meeting held last month, chairman of APERC Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy said three letters were addressed to chief secretary and secretary (energy) regarding the dues to be paid by the government departments. “...there being no response from them, the Commission has given a direction in writing to all the discoms to take immediate measures for recovery of the dues and submit compliance reports, and as a result at least a part of the arrears are now being recovered,” the chairman said as per the minutes. Members of the committee have suggested that special drives may be conducted for realising the arrears from the government offices which are to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore.