STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Recover remaining dues from Andhra Pradesh govt depts, discoms told

Members of the committee have suggested that special drives may be conducted for realising the arrears from the government offices which are to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore. 

Published: 10th February 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Discoms

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the state government has not responded regarding clearance of dues payable to power distribution companies (discoms), the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) said that it has given direction to all discoms to take immediate recovery measures. The arrears payable by the state departments to discoms have come down considerably from Rs 7,200 crore (as of March 31, 2020) to about Rs 5,000 crore, thanks to special drives. 

According to the minutes of state advisory committee meeting held last month, chairman of APERC Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy said three letters were addressed to chief secretary and secretary (energy) regarding the dues to be paid by the government departments. “...there being no response from them, the Commission has given a direction in writing to all the discoms to take immediate measures for recovery of the dues and submit compliance reports, and as a result at least a part of the arrears are now being recovered,” the chairman said as per the minutes. Members of the committee have suggested that special drives may be conducted for realising the arrears from the government offices which are to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh discoms Electricity Electricity dues
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp