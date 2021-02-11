Cargo operations at Tirupati airport after security nod

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has said domestic cargo operations from Tirupati Airport would begin once the necessary security clearances are given, which are expected shortly. Regarding operation of international flights from/to the Tirupati airport, the ministry clarified that it has limited role in it as launching services is a commercial decision taken by airlines based on demand and economic viability. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said works related to starting of freight services are underway.