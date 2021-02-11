Jagan Mohan Reddy illegal assets case: Jagati Publications moves Telangana HC over fresh ruling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jagati Publications Limited, an accused in the disproportionate assets case against Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, moved the Telangana HC challenging the recent ruling of the special court that is hearing the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering cases against the company.

The special court had ruled that the inquiry and trial in the case registered against the company in 2016 is not in any manner dependent on the CBI case registered in 2012 and shall precede the trial in 2012 case.

The company, in its petition, submitted that it has been falsely accused in the disproportionate case registered by the CBI in 2012 and the matter is coming up for hearing before the special court for CBI cases. Due to the incorrect allegations, the ED has filed a complaint before the special court in 2016.

Both the CBI and ED cases are now being heard on the discharge applications filed by the accused, including Jagati. Therefore, the trial in the money laundering case may be vitiated and may violate the accused’s right to fair trial, the petition stated.